1 charged after CTA bus stop crash in Chatham kills 1, injures 3

Exclusive surveillance video from a nearby BP gas station shows the moment a driver hit multiple people sitting at a bus stop, killing one person.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a fatal crash into a CTA bus stop in Chatham that killed one person and injured three others Sunday, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened on Sunday at about 11:18 a.m. near the 79th Street and King Drive intersection in Chatham.

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two women, 64 and 23 years old, and a male person of unknown age were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown conditions.

The man was well-known in the Chatham community.

On Monday, police said Troy Shumpert, 32, of Chicago, was charged with one felony count of driving revoked/2+/person injury/death along with misdemeanor counta of driving on a revoked license and uninsured motor vehicle as well as multiple traffic citations.

Neighbors said he always hung out daily at the very bus stop where he was killed.

"Everybody loved him around the neighborhood," said Shawn Caples, a witness and friend of the victim. "He was a cool guy. He didn't mess with nobody. He stayed to himself. He did what he had to do, go to work, maybe hang up under here, talk to a few people."

Remnants of a sudden deadly crash remain just steps away from Caples' apartment where he saw his close friend run over and killed at a place they hung out at for years.

"I just looked out the window and seen him come into the pavement," Caples recalled. "God must've told me, 'Stay in the house,' because it could've been me."

Exclusive surveillance video from a nearby BP gas station shows the moment when police say a driver hit multiple people sitting at a bus stop. ABC7 has frozen the video before the deadly impact.

"The people were already yelling, 'Help! Help,'" Caples said.

Then, Caples saw the driver.

"He got on his knees and was praying for the people, and he didn't look drunk. It looked like something else caused that accident," Caples said.

Shumpert is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.