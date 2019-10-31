CTA Red Line trains stopped, rerouted to elevated lines after person struck at Harrison Station

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a woman was struck by a train at the CTA Red Line Harrison station in the South Loop Thursday. Trains are being rerouted.

Fire officials said a woman was standing on the platform at the time she was struck. According to CFD spokesman Larry, the woman may have leaned too far out over the tracks.

Officials have not said what the woman's condition is. Red Line trains are standing in both directoins near Harrison due to the incident, and will be re-routed to elevated lines between Fullerton and Chinatown-Cermak.

The Harrison station is being evacuated.

Riders should expect delays and should consider alternate routes if possible. The duration of the disruption is not currently known.
