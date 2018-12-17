CTA reports increase in pickpocket incidents

The CTA is warning riders to be alert during the holidays as the number of CTA passengers targeted by pickpockets has increased.The Clark/Lake train station in Chicago's Loop has the highest reports of pickpocketing.The thefts are the work of about dozen individuals each with multiple arrests, CTA officials said.In the last year, four so called "career pickpockets" were arrested. One told authorities when he's on CTA he does five "picks" a day.The most targeted object are phones.So far this year, CTA has more than 2,100 pickpocketing incidents on buses, trains and CTA property.2018 is on track to be the third worst year for CTA thefts since 2004.The CTA's "Now you see it, now you don't" campaign urges riders to be less focused on their electronics and conceal items like wallets in a front pocket or zipped pocket.