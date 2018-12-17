CTA reports increase in pickpocket incidents

EMBED </>More Videos

2018 is on track to be the third worst year for CTA thefts since 2004.

By
The CTA is warning riders to be alert during the holidays as the number of CTA passengers targeted by pickpockets has increased.

The Clark/Lake train station in Chicago's Loop has the highest reports of pickpocketing.

The thefts are the work of about dozen individuals each with multiple arrests, CTA officials said.

In the last year, four so called "career pickpockets" were arrested. One told authorities when he's on CTA he does five "picks" a day.

The most targeted object are phones.

So far this year, CTA has more than 2,100 pickpocketing incidents on buses, trains and CTA property.

2018 is on track to be the third worst year for CTA thefts since 2004.

The CTA's "Now you see it, now you don't" campaign urges riders to be less focused on their electronics and conceal items like wallets in a front pocket or zipped pocket.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftCTAChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gary teacher's aide charged with child porn, voyeurism
2 Chicago cops hit by train on South Side; South Shore trains stopped
Woman dies after being hit by 3 vehicles in Des Plaines
Police search for 2 suspects in Orland Park after Matteson carjacking
Bears fans celebrating NFC North championship
Sneaky Search? Accused Champaign killer claims feds secretly tossed jail cell
Northwestern Hospital sets record with 54 heart transplants in 2018
Stranger attacks innocent man in restaurant, hurls racist remark
Show More
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Vallas drops petition challenge against McCarthy, Preckwinkle forges ahead
Hammond teen surprised with $25K scholarship
Driver charged with killing pregnant woman in Carpentersville crash
More News