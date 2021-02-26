CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA SUV was reported stolen from a South Side Red Line station early Friday morning, Chicago police said.
The SUV was reported stolen about 4:45 a.m. from the 95th Street station. It was found about 30 minutes later crashed into a tree at 95th Street and Champlain Avenue.
The suspect involved in the auto theft ran from the scene. No one was in custody later Friday morning.
RELATED: Des Plaines luxury car delivery driver beaten, cars stolen by group of thieves, police say
Chicago police said a commercial vehicle was running with the trunk open about 4:40 a.m. in the 9400-block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone entered the car and drove east on 95th.
No injuries related to the incident were reported, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
CTA vehicle crashed in Roseland after being stolen from Red Line station, Chicago police say
CAR THEFT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More