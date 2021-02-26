CTA vehicle crashed in Roseland after being stolen from Red Line station, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA SUV was reported stolen from a South Side Red Line station early Friday morning, Chicago police said.The SUV was reported stolen about 4:45 a.m. from the 95th Street station. It was found about 30 minutes later crashed into a tree at 95th Street and Champlain Avenue.The suspect involved in the auto theft ran from the scene. No one was in custody later Friday morning.Chicago police said a commercial vehicle was running with the trunk open about 4:40 a.m. in the 9400-block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone entered the car and drove east on 95th.No injuries related to the incident were reported, police said.Area Two detectives are investigating.