CTA using new technology to detect guns on L platforms, currently in pilot phase

The CTA is using a new technology system called Zero Eyes to conduct 24/7 surveillance on L train platforms and detect guns.

The CTA is using a new technology system called Zero Eyes to conduct 24/7 surveillance on L train platforms and detect guns.

The CTA is using a new technology system called Zero Eyes to conduct 24/7 surveillance on L train platforms and detect guns.

The CTA is using a new technology system called Zero Eyes to conduct 24/7 surveillance on L train platforms and detect guns.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA has shared plans that may help keep riders safer using a new technology system, in place now in some stations, that detects guns on L platforms.

The system is called Zero Eyes, a 24/7 surveillance technology that can detect guns on CTA platforms.

"It's designed to detect exposed weapons via our current camera system," said Kevin Ryan, CTA vice president of security.

CTA said the technology, which is already in use on some platforms, will immediately send an alert to CTA security as well as Chicago police as soon as a gun is detected.

For now, it is only in use on platforms, not on the trains themselves.

"It alerts basically first responders, law enforcement and our security usually in a couple minutes of that detection taking place," Ryan said.

CTA riders generally say they feel safe riding the train, but some say security could be better.

"There's also a lot of people just hanging out on the train whether they're sleeping or doing drugs or whatever the case may be," said rider Mil.

According to Chicago police data, reported crimes on CTA trains and rail line platforms are down 12% compared to the average of the previous three years.

And it's important to note that ridership is much higher this year than the previous three because of the COVID pandemic.

People riding the CTA said they've seen those improvements, but hope the new technology will make for quicker response time.

"I think a more physical presence would be I think better because I feel like that would stop a lot of things before anything got started," said rider Lorene Heninger.

The technology is currently in the pilot phase. When the testing is finished, CTA will decide how and when to completely roll it out.