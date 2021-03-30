Chicago Cubs

Cubs Opening Day 2021: Bar capacity to be enforced in Wrigleyville as COVID cases rise on North Side

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Plans are being made to keep bars around Wrigley Field in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions for Opening Day at Wrigley Field on Thursday.

Officials will be checking on capacity and working to keep large crowds of people from gathering and drinking during the game, and into the weekend.

City officials have been in communication with Wrigleyville business owners ahead of the home opener to urge compliance, but they're also planning to have teams here on the ground on game day.

SEE ALSO | Chicago mass COVID vaccination sites near Wrigley Field, Chicago State University opening soon

Thursday isn't just opening day for the Cubs, it's re-opening day for many Wrigleyville bars after essentially being closed for months.

"I think the challenge is basically just making sure that you're still having a fun time, but making sure that everything is still healthy and safe," said Jason Felsenthal, co-owner, HVAC Pub.

Bars can accommodate the lesser of 50% capacity or 50 people inside, and 10 to a table outside, as long as they're six feet apart. The pack-'em-in crowds of past opening days are obviously not allowed.

"You can't go to another table. You have to sit down," Felsenthal explained. "There's no bar service, so you can't walk up to the bar and order a drink."

SEE ALSO | Chicago's North Side sees dangerous spike in COVID cases

Police will be out in force and so will city regulators with the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, which is deploying teams to ensure compliance.

"Very important is the masks and ensuring that people are not congregating in these small groups that we're seeing, you know, five to ten people standing, no masks," BACP Commissioner Rosa Escareno said. "That is a big no-no."

Opening day comes as the city is seeing a rise in COVID cases, with young adults on the North Side driving the recent spike. Some outbreaks have stemmed from bar crawls.

Last weekend, city officials said they investigated more than 100 businesses for potential violations and issued seven citations.

"This is not the time to kind of take a step back," Escareno said. "We know people are tired, but we want people to know that if we catch individuals that are in violation, we're going to issue the violations."

Officials are also urging people to avoid large home gatherings to watch the game. If you do have people over, a reminder to use masks and to consider using the patio or backyard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagowrigleyvillemlbbarcoronavirus chicagowrigley fieldchicago cubscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CUBS
Mass COVID vaccination sites near Wrigley Field, CSU coming soon
MLB season 2021: Which teams will have fans in the stands on Opening Day?
Anthony Rizzo ending contract talks with Chicago Cubs to focus on season
Chicago Cubs option infielder Nico Hoerner to Triple-A Iowa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large fire at Brighton Park paper recycling plant contained
Walgreens acknowledges 2nd dose scheduling problems
COVID cases spike in 2 Chicago zip codes
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
'Real Housewives' star charged in telemarketing fraud scheme
Waukegan activists protest renaming schools after Obamas
Man charged with attempted murder in Mag Mile stabbing
Show More
IL utilities shut offs can resume Thursday; how to get help paying bills
Alleged Home Depot gunman killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd
Mass COVID vaccination sites near Wrigley Field, CSU coming soon
COVID-19 vaccine Q & A: Submit your questions
IL reports 2,404 new COVID cases, 17 deaths
More TOP STORIES News