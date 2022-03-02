bull riding

Father throws himself in front of bull at Texas rodeo, saving son | Video

Cody Hooks bull rider video: 18-year-old visibly dazed from fall
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Bull rider saved by dad at Texas rodeo | Video

BELTON, Texas -- A heroic display of a parent's protective love took center stage at a Texas rodeo and then all over social media.

For the first time since the pandemic cut its season short in 2020, fans of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas flocked to the event, just in time to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

But it was a smaller rodeo in Belton, Texas that made headlines, after video of a rodeo rider's brush with danger went viral, KHOU reported.

Cody Hooks, 18, was almost immediately thrown from a bucking bull. He was visibly dazed from his fall.

RELATED: Rams' Matthew Stafford criticized for reaction after photographer falls off stage in front of him

That's when his father, Landis Hooks, could be seen throwing himself on his son, shielding him from the massive, still-thrashing animal.

Cody Hooks later posted the heroic moment, thanking his father and fellow bullfighters for their quick and selfless actions.

The video received scores of views and comments, praising the protective dad, calling him "amazing," "a legend" and "a pure cowboy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texashouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonraging bullcaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camerabull riding
BULL RIDING
World's best bull riders compete in Chicago Invitational
Bull riding championship in north suburbs will showcase South Side cowboy
Officer rides mechanical bull as he responds to noise complaint
Professional Bull Riders' Chicago Invitational
TOP STORIES
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
IL reports 1,640 new COVID cases, 45 deaths
2 CA brothers died months before missing persons report, DA says
Charges dropped against CPD officer accused of punching man
As non-Ukrainians also flee war, some report mistreatment
Fitbit recalls 1M smartwatches over burn hazards
CEO says CPS moving toward mask-optional policy
Show More
Girl shot in West Englewood was celebrating birthday with family
Officer: No 'police K9 warning' before dog ripped off woman's scalp
Baby formula recall impacts families ahead of Rare Disease Day
Hyde Park bartender stabbed to death was 'one of the sweetest people'
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
More TOP STORIES News