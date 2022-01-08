North Chicago boy Damari Perry, 6, missing under 'unusual circumstances,' FBI joins search

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI has joined a multi-department search for a 6-year-old North Chicago boy who they said went missing under "unusual circumstances."Damari Perry was reported missing shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, but was last seen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.Damari is described as a Black boy, 4 ft. tall and 40 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, camouflage pants and black gym shoes.North Chicago police said Damari and his 16-year-old sister were allegedly driven to a party in the Skokie area by a Black woman known only as "Monique" and a Black man known as "Wacko" or "Chaos."Police said Monique was reportedly driving a black Nissan four door sedan with a dent on the front passenger door and tinted front windows. Perry's sister described the apartment building where the party took place as possibly a three-story yellow building with an exposed stairway, according to North Chicago police.Perry's sister told police she had several drinks at the party and then fell asleep. She said she awoke about two hours later to find Damari and "Wacko" were no longer there. She was allegedly driven back to North Chicago by Monique, police said.Police described Monique as a Black woman, approximately 20 years old, approximately 5 ft. 5 in. tall with a 6-year-old son named Tatum."Wacko" is described as a Black male, approximately 22 years old with a dark complexion, thin build and short braids or dreadlocks. Police said he has a tattoo with cursive writing above one of his eyebrows.North Chicago police are leading the investigation, with Skokie police assisting. The FBI confirmed Friday they are now involved in the investigation as wellIf you have any information you can contact the North Chicago Police Department at 847-596-8740. You can also contact the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline at 847-933-8477.You can text a tip to Skokie police 24 hours a day by texting "Skokie" and your tip to 226787.