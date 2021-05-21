Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, crash leaves 3 injured

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

3 injured in Dan Ryan shooting, crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting and crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway has left three people injured Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting occurred in the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at about 2:09 a.m. near Garfield Boulevard.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out latest conditions on our live traffic map

The Chicago Fire Department said a 39-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.

The fire department said two women, ages 27 and 20, were both transported to St. bernard Hosptal in good condition with injuries from the crash.

Illinois State Police are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodexpressway shootingchicago shootingchicago crime
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News