Chicago man charged with leaving death threat on Darren Bailey's voicemail

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker campaigned with lawmakers while Darren Bailey held a rally in Glen Ellyn eight days before Election Day 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after he allegedly made a death threat against Republican Illinois candidate for governor Darren Bailey.

Investigators said a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" Bailey was left on his state senate office phone in Springfield two days ago.

Scott Lennox, 21, of Chicago. Cook County State's Attorney

Scott Lennox, 21, is charged with one felony count each of threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

Bailey called the voicemail "vulgar and disgusting."

Lennox is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

