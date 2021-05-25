Society

Dating sites, apps offering incentives to get vaccinated

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Dating sites, apps offering incentives to get vaccinated

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago reopens, so does the dating scene. Dating sites are now encouraging members to get vaccinated.

Tinder, Hinge, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives for those who are vaccinated.

Dating expert Bela Gandhi with the Smart Dating Academy joined ABC7 via Zoom to discuss if people are meeting up in person again and if people are seeking out other vaccinated matches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyonline datingtinderfacebook
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News