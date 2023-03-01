David Brown resigning as Chicago Police Department superintendent

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is leaving his position, and the fate of the mayoral election could determine the future of Superintendent David Brown.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will resign his position on March 16.

Lightfoot made the announcement in a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying Brown informed her of his resignation today.

"I accepted his resignation and want to commend him for his accomplishments not just for the department but the entire city, including setting a record number of illegal gun recoveries for two consecutive years; leading a double digit reduction in violent crime in 2022; significant, consistent progress on the consent decree; standing up a full time recruitment team that yielded over 950 new hires last year; significantly expanding the resources for officer wellness; and promoting more women to the senior exempt ranks than ever before in the history of the department," the statement read. "I personally want to thank him for his service to our city."

Brown said in a statement he has accepted a job as COO of Loncar Lyon Jenkins, a personal injury law firm in Texas.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the brave men and women of the Chicago Police Department. I will continue to pray that all officers return home to their families safe at the end of their shift. May the Good Lord bless the city of Chicago and the men and women who serve and protect this great city," Brown said in a statement.

Rumors of Brown's departure began swirling in early February when Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announced he was retiring from the department to move into the private sector.

At the time, sources told ABC7 Brown wanted to leave in January, but agreed to stay on until April 1, after the mayoral election. He frequently came under fire during the campaign from all the mayoral candidates except one: Lightfoot, who had hired him.

Brown began serving as superintendent on April 22, 2020.

Deenihan left the force on February 24, reportedly to take a job with Google.