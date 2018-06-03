DEA agent fatally shoots suspect in drug investigation on West Side

A suspect in a drug investigation was fatally shot by a DEA agent on the West Side Saturday morning, the agency said. (WLS)

A suspect in a drug investigation was fatally shot by a DEA agent on the West Side Saturday morning, the agency said.

The DEA said it was conducting surveillance on, "an individual and a location known as a multiple-kilogram cocaine distribution point." After seeing an exchange of packages, a marked police car attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an individual involved in the exchange. The suspect -- identified as 43-year-old Gus Tousis, of Bartlett -- fled and temporarily got away from law enforcement.

Authorities attempted a second traffic stop on the vehicle just south of I-290 at Central Avenue.

The DEA said Tousis turned his vehicle at a DEA agent and hit the agent. The agent fired at the suspect and struck him. Tousis died at the scene, the DEA said.

The DEA agent suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A significant amount of cocaine was found in the suspect's vehicle, the DEA said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
