Body found in Little Village alley appears to be young woman; CPD investigating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was found in an alley in Little Village early Wednesday morning, according to Chicago Police.

The female victim was pronounced dead on the scene in the 2400 block of S. Drake Avenue at approximately 2:55 a.m.

ABC7 crews on the scene said the victim appeared to be a young woman, possibly in her 20s.

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police were seen photographing possible evidence Wednesday morning. The Cook County Medical Examiner also arrived on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation involving Area Four Detectives.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.