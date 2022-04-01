Suave recall: Antiperspirants recalled after slight levels of Benzene found, FDA says

Suave is recalling two of its antiperspirants after slight levels of Benzene were found in some samples.
The recall involves the "Suave 24-hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder" and the "Suave 24-hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh."
The Food and Drug Administration said exposure to Benzene could lead to health problems including blood cancer and leukemia.
Suave is offering refunds for the affected products.
