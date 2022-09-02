WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

DePaul University issues alert after 2 sex assaults on Lincoln Park campus

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu via WLS logo
16 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

DePaul University has issued an alert after two sexual assaults at the school's Lincoln Park campus earlier this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DePaul University has issued an alert after two sexual assaults at the school's Lincoln Park campus earlier this week.

In a safety alert, the DePaul University Public Safety Department said the same person is suspected in both offenses.

The alert comes as classes resume at the school next Wednesday.

The first incident involved non-consensual physical contact at the Student Center on Tuesday night, the alert said.

Chicago police release image of suspect in sex abuse near CTA Red Line station in Lincoln Park

The second incident occurred Wednesday night at Corcoran Hall involving a non-consensual sex act, the alert said.

The DePaul University Public Safety Department said both incidents are under investigation. It is not clear if the victims were injured.

Chicago police said Friday morning they had not yet been contacted by DePaul officials.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.