Chicago police release image of suspect in sex abuse near CTA Red Line station in Lincoln Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
2 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a man who police said sexually abused a woman near a CTA Red Line stop in Lincoln Park earlier this month.

Police said the man requested a cigarette from a woman near the Fullerton Red Line stop in the 900-block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 7:25 a.m. on August 10. The man then grabbed the woman and sexually abused her, police said.

Chicago police released an image of a suspect in the sexual abuse of a woman near a CTA Red Line stop in Lincoln Park.

The suspect is described by police as about 5'9", 21-25 years old and was wearing a blue light winter jacket and acid wash jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.

