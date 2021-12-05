depaul university

DePaul returns to temporary online schedule amid emerging Omicron variant, potential COVID-19 surge

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
DePaul returns to online schedule amid spread of Omicron variant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DePaul University is moving the first two weeks of its winter quarter online amid concerns of the emerging Omicron variant and a potential surge in COVID-19 cases over the holiday season.

The school announced Friday that because classes start right after the New Year, the first two weeks of winter quarter courses - from Monday, Jan. 3 to Saturday, Jan. 15 - will be held online.

In-person classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18, following the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"DePaul is fully committed to in-person learning," said Dr. A. Gabriel Esteban and Provost Dr. Salma Ghanem in an email. "This measure-combined with our adherence to local, state and federal COVID-19 guidance-will help us cautiously start winter quarter so we can sustain a robust college experience the remainder of the academic year. Safety and health remain our priorities."

All residence halls will reopen as planned on Sunday, Jan. 2, but students who live on campus may need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test after returning from winter break.

Other university services and operations will continue with limited or reduced in-person staffing.

Starting Jan. 3, campus buildings will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will require an ID card swipe for entry.
