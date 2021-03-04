Des Plaines mass vaccination site to begin accepting appointments Thursday

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Located in a former K-Mart store, the mass vaccination site is one of the largest, if not the largest, in the northwest suburbs.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was joined by other public officials as she toured this new location at 1155 East Oakton Street in Des Plaines Wednesday.The National Guard-supported site will be the first in Cook County to utilize the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county is expecting 18,000 J&J doses to arrive from the federal government Thursday.The goal is to vaccinate up to 3,500 people per day."Because Johnson & Johnson is a single-dose vaccine, patients do not have to worry about scheduling a second appointment," said Israel Rocha, Jr., CEO, Cook County Health. "That's an advantage that we'll be able to be afforded to make sure that we can actually see even more individuals through sites like today.""We'll continue to urge patience in this vaccination process. As we know, the vaccine supply has been limited, and while it's improving, we still cannot meet demand," Preckwinkle said.This Des Plaines site is the fourth large-scale vaccination center in suburban Cook County, joining facilities in Tinley Park, River Grove and South Holland.That's in addition to National Guard-supported sites at several Cook County Health centers.Officials hope to begin vaccinations Friday or Saturday for the people in Phase 1B.