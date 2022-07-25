New age progression photo released 7 years after Diamond Bynum, King Walker disappeared from Gary

Gary, Indiana woman Diamond Bynum and a boy, King Walker, are still missing after almost 7 years. Their family asked for answers at Daley Plaza.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Law enforcement have released a new age progressed photo of King Walker seven years after he and his aunt Diamond Bynum disappeared while visiting a relative's home in Gary, Indiana.

"It's heartbreaking to see, there have been so many birthdays. So many years," said LeShann Walker, King's mother.

The Center of Missing and Exploited Children produced the age-enhanced photo of Walker. He would be 9 years old now.

'Somebody knows something': Mom seeks answers almost 7 years after daughter, grandson disappeared

"If somebody sees that person around somewhere, they could still be able to tell that that's him or not," Walker said.

The two went missing on July 25, 2015. Bynum, who has special needs that diminished her mental capacity, was 21 at the time. Her nephew was just 2 years old. Bynum's family describes her as childlike.

The family prayed in front of the Gary Police Department Monday for a safe return.

RELATED | 6-year anniversary of disappearance of Gary woman Diamond Bynum and nephew King Walker

"If we can get a good lead towards an avenue, it could be anywhere in the country, we welcome any of those leads," said Commander Jack Hamady.

Walker met with police Monday, who shared recent leads took them to the East Coast and Florida, and now they await more information.

"Unfortunately, seven years have gone by," Hamady said. "That's a long time. I just want to bring closure for them if we can find them."

The family and Gary police urge everyone to look at the new photo of King Walker in hopes of getting any new information to bring the two home.