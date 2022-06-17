'Somebody knows something': Mom seeks answers almost 7 years after daughter, grandson disappeared

CHICAGO (WLS) -- LaShann Walker has kept the faith that one day her daughter, Diamond Bynum, and grandson, King Walker will come home safely almost seven years after their disappearance."I'm asking if anyone knows anything, please say something. Somebody knows something," she said. "It's hard to continue living life every day not knowing whether they are being hurt or something."The anniversary of their disappearance is next month. Long after most would have accepted the possibility something bad happened to the duo, Walker refuses. Instead, she chose to host a program in Daley Plaza downtown, hoping to remind people her loved ones are still missing."There have been so many times when I felt like I was going to break down, but I always think about 'I have to be there for them," Walker said.The two went missing on July 25, 2015 while visiting a relative's home in Gary, Indiana. Bynum, who has special needs, was 21 at the time. Her nephew was just 2 years old. Whether it's simply denial or unmovable faith, Walker said she believes her relatives are still, somewhere, alive."I don't feel like they are deceased or anything. As long as don't see a body, they don't bring me a body, I'm going to believe. No news is good news," Walker said.Friday afternoon, amid the music and performances, there were words of encouragement."This is a very serious situation," said community activist Mother Diva.Local artist Damon Lamar Reed started the "Still Searching" project and paints portraits of missing women in the Chicago area, like missing postal worker Kierra Coles. He's planning to paint one of Diamond and King.And while the investigation into the disappearance of Diamond and King has grown cold and few new leads never seem to pan out, Walker said anything is possible."It's not easy. I have my days when I break down and I have my ugly days, but I just try to stay positive," Walker said.Walker is planning an event to mark the anniversary of the disappearance of Diamond and King. In the meantime, she said it's the community of support that keeps her going in her quest to bring her missing family members home.