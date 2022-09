DICK'S Sporting Goods make $70K donation to Chicago youth organization

Beat the Streets Chicago is the largest wrestling organization in the state for young people, offering fitness programs and mentoring.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular youth organization just got a big boost, thanks to DICK'S Sporting Goods.

The retailer's foundation donated $70,000 to Beat the Streets Chicago, which is the largest wrestling organization in the state for young people, offering fitness programs and mentoring.

DICK's hosted a pep rally Sunday on the Southwest Side to celebrate.

The money will help fund more coaching staff, more female-focused programs and help expand the organization into more communities.