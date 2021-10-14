localish

Ultimate Disney fans celebrate 50th wedding anniversary at the Most Magical Place on Earth

EMBED <>More Videos

Disney fans celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

ORLANDO, Fl. -- Suzanne and David Switzer have been going to the Disney parks for as long as they can remember. While they currently live in South Carolina, they try to make it to the parks at least once a month.

"I went to Disneyland as a child in 1955, and that was the year it was opened, and that kind of got me hooked on Disney," says Suzanne, who also got her husband, David obsessed with the magic of Disney after they were married.

This year, Suzanne and David are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, coinciding with Walt Disney Worlds' own 50th-anniversary celebration. The park holds decades of special memories for the couple, whose six children practically grew up in the parks.

"Every two to three years we had somebody that had a new experience," says David, who can't help but reflect fondly on all of the incredible memories he and his family experienced at Disney. "It's just so special to look back at the memories," Suzanne adds.

Today, Suzanne and David don't need to bring their kids to Disney in order to have fun, and often go to take pictures and meet their favorite characters. They are planning to have a vow renewal at Disneys Wedding Pavilion, the same place where they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 1995.

Disney is the parent company of Localish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadisneyweddinglocalish
LOCALISH
Walt Disney World Fairytale Weddings
Disney fans celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Long Island deli is changing lives one brown bag at a time
Philadelphia Union and Subaru team up to help dogs find forever homes
TOP STORIES
Aldermen ask mayor to reconsider Chicago vaccine mandate
CPD officer wounded in shooting released from rehab
Amazon opens state-of-the-art Matteson facility
Lincoln Park Zoo cuts ribbon on new lion habitat
5 charged in Gold Coast shooting of rapper FBG Duck
IL reports 2,481 COVID cases, 51 deaths
Biden stresses need to vaccinate rest of America
Show More
Good Samaritan saves Aurora man, 72, from oncoming train
Alex Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid's death
Rolling Stones retire their classic song 'Brown Sugar'
Cosby accuser files lawsuit against comedian
Officer shot outside South LA police station; suspect, 14, in custody
More TOP STORIES News