Villa Park District 45 school board meeting over face masks anticipates heated debate

VILLA PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The District 45 school board meeting for the west suburban school system is expecting a large turnout by parents on both sides of the face masking issue.The meeting comes on the heels of another meeting last month that at times got heated, with people weighing in using strong words.District 45 is a K-8 district serving students predominantly in Villa Park and Lombard, and the superintendent has recommended that school board vote tonight to approve a face mask requirement for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status for the upcoming school year.Some families object to that, saying they should be free to choose whether or not to mask up. But other parents say face coverings are the only way to ensure safe in-person learning."We all want our kids to be inside school. That's paramount. The way to do it and to keep them in school is to keep them in masks to prevent the transmission of the delta variant to the kids that can't even get vaxxed," said Tracey Gzamouranis, parent.The district says the masking policy would be in line with CDC recommendations for students and staff in areas seeing substantial COVID spread. That is the case in DuPage County, where the test positivity rate has increased more than a point in the past week or so.