Ditka's restaurant in Chicago closing permanently due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ditka's in Chicago becomes the latest restaurant to announce it is closing for good due to the pandemic.Monday, the restaurant announced its decision to close permanently during this tough economic time and due to the short time left on its lease.The downtown location has been open for the past two decades."We have enjoyed serving our guests at our downtown location for the past two decades. We would like to thank our team and vendors for their dedication and support," the restaurant group said in a statement.Other Ditka's in Oak Brook Terrace and in Pittsburgh and Grill 89 in Westmont will remain open.