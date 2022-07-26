Top local, national Democrats to meet in West Loop, encourage Chicago national convention

They're taking a look at a number of different venues and logistics, expecting visits to places like the United Center and Wintrust and dinners at Navy Pier and Millennium Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Top local and national Democrats will meet Tuesday to talk about trying to make Chicago home to their 2024 national convention.

Democratic National Committee leaders are meeting in the West Loop Tuesday morning to discuss the city's bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

They're taking a look at a number of different venues and logistics, expecting visits to places like the United Center and Wintrust and dinners at Navy Pier and Millennium Park.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and a host of community, business and political leaders will highlight Chicago as a diverse heartland of democracy, with strong policies supporting working families.

They'll also discuss Chicago's world-class infrastructure and experience hosting large-scale events.

The convention not only brings visitors from every state in the nation, but also worldwide media attention, helping local businesses and marketing the city for future tourism.

The last time the convention was held in Chicago was back in 1996, propelling President Bill Clinton on to reelection.

It was held in what was the brand-new United Center on the city's West Side, jump-starting efforts to revitalize the West Loop.

And that's where the press conference will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.