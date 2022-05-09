Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. -- Imagine waking up in your bed in the morning to find out the dog you've been snuggling with isn't yours. That's exactly what happened to one Tennessee woman.Jimmy Johnson opened his eyes and didn't recognize the dog sleeping in their bed."I rolled over on my side of the bed, and said, 'No, no, no that's not our dog,'" Julie Johnson said.The couple thinks the back door was left open by accident and their new furry roommate just wandered in.After a post on Facebook went viral, someone recognized the dog named Nala."We got a Facebook message saying, 'Hey, that's my dog. I'll be there in a few minutes, what's your address?'" Johnson said.She verified it was actually the woman's dog by asking for photos as proof."She sent me Christmas pictures and all sorts of photos with her dogs."Johnson found out Nala traveled almost two miles and the adventure eventually ended when the dog wanted some company."As a matter of fact, I was still laying in bed and snuggling with Nala when her mom walked into the room," Jimmy Johnson said.If it wasn't for the Facebook post, Julie and Jimmy said they would have had another dog as part of their family.