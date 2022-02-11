chicago proud

Free N Deed food pantry in Dolton gives clients a grocery store experience

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dolton food pantry gives clients a grocery store experience

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a new market of sorts in Dolton. Free N Deed Market opened in 2021 at the corner of 142nd and Chicago Road, a food pantry with a client choice model.

"It really comes from the scripture, 'Who the son sets free is free indeed,'" said Nicole Scott, founder. "We wanted to give people liberty and give them dignity in their shopping experience."

Years ago, Scott was a single mom with a doctorate in education and working full time. But she still needed help, and went to food pantries to get it.

"When I had to go, there was shame to it. There was a stigma, an embarrassment. And I didn't want that," she said.

So she created the American Association of Single Parents to support others, but during the pandemic she saw the needs grow. A grant from the Greater Chicago Food Depository allowed Scott to lease the Dolton space.

"Free N Deed was actually the result of one of our equity grants," said Megan Bennett, Greater Chicago Food Depository. "Since the start of the pandemic, the Food Depository has distributed over $9 million to food pantries across our network, including new food pantries."

"Without this, groceries would be more than I could afford to pay for," said Robert Jackson, client.

Some clients said they feel like customers at a regular grocery store at Free N Deed, fortifying not just their bodies but also their spirits. Jackson brought his sister Thursday; both are retirees on fixed incomes.

"When he told me about it, I was very excited," Barbara Jackson said. "I told him, you have to take me there, I have to go."

"It means the world to me, I'm like a kid in a candy store, shopping for my family, making sure I pick the right foods for nutrition," said Robert Jackson.

"Not only does it cut down on waste, but it does restore dignity and pride to people," Scott said.

Free N Deed is open Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Scott welcomes donations so they can continue to offer support to families still struggling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdoltonfoodfood bankgrocery storedonationschicago proud
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Coffee shop offers job opportunities to those with special needs
Plainfield firefighters deliver baby in parking lot during snow storm
Nonprofit partnering with City Colleges to help moms finish school
Aurora woman honored for tireless work to help homeless
TOP STORIES
'Broken heart' cases surge during COVID, especially among women
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
Chicago, Cook Co. to lift mask restrictions but many will keep them on
Gary fire destroys Denny's next to truck stop along I-80/94
Chicago area Black-owned businesses flourishing amid pandemic
Charges filed in West Side shootout that Lightfoot, Foxx clashed over
How politically motivated is ending mask mandates?
Show More
Jerry Harris, Naperville 'Cheer' star, pleads guilty in sex crime case
2 teens charged after student shot, killed on way home from school
VIDEO: Man smashes Wiener's Circle glass door with brick
MSI brings Lego exhibit 'Art of the Brick' to Chicago
Chicago Weather: Snow and rain showers
More TOP STORIES News