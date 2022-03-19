ukraine

Donation collections, prayer services for Ukraine to be held on Northwest Side, in suburbs

By Maher Kawash
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As millions of Ukrainians continue to be displaced by the war with Russia, efforts are increasing worldwide to send in donations and money to help.

Another event is happening through the Village of Orlando Park from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday. Organizers are asking for donations of sleeping bags, baby wipes and women's and children's clothing, among other new and unexpired items.

SEE ALSO | Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush pay secret visit to Ukrainian church in Chicago

They're also accepting monetary donations to help with shipping.

St. James Parish in Arlington Heights will host a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. and St. Juliana Church leaders will host a similar event at 5:00 p.m. in Edison Park.

A charity concert is also happening in Lakeview Saturday evening.
