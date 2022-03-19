ukraine

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush pay secret visit to Ukrainian church in Chicago

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On a sun soaked day in Chicago, unbeknownst to the media, two former US presidents from separate political parties, went to a Ukrainian Village church to offer their support for Ukraine.

Just a few hours ago, former President Bill Clinton posted a video on social media showing himself and former President George W. Bush placing flowers at the steps of Saints Volodymyr & Olha Catholic Church in Chicago.



"These flowers say 'in solidarity,' or in Ukrainian, 'flowers,'" said John Oharenko. The lifelong Chicagoan is Ukrainian. His family has escaped Russia's brutal war.

"The flower shop lady who doesn't speak the best English said, 'Hey, we need some help here, there's a camera crew," Oharenko said. "So that's how the situation evolved. We knew something was going on, but we didn't know it was the presidents."

Oharenko had seen a huge motorcade earlier. It wasn't until Friday night he truly understood what happened.

"I'm so grateful that we're getting to business as a country are rallying behind the Ukrainian flag," he said. "Just like 250 years ago we rallied behind the red, white and blue. If the blue and yellow are the rally cry to get Americans to cooperate, God bless us."
