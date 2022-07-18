City Council to consider drag racing ordinance as video shows cars doing stunts in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago aldermen will consider a drag racing ordinance Monday as a video in the West Loop has people calling for action.Several members of City Council are sponsoring an ordinance that would allow the city to impound vehicles and give hefty fines. A committee will look at that new ordinance Monday.Aldermen and members of several Southwest Side communities are expected to gather Tuesday morning to promote the proposed ordinance.A vote by the City Council is then expected on Wednesday.Neighbors said the intersection of Monroe and Clinton streets was blocked off for hours overnight Saturday.The sounds of screeching tires woke neighbors out of their sleep.Video shows cars drag racing and doing street stunts in the street, which Breckenridge said lasted for hours, starting around 2 a.m. Sunday."The police came, but they didn't have enough police to do anything about it because there were probably over a hundred people here," Breckenridge said.She said when more officers were able to respond, things escalated more.Police said just before 4:30 a.m., fireworks were being thrown at them from the upper level of a parking garage.One officer was hit and nearly an hour later a 17-year-old boy was arrested, police said. He's now charged with aggravated assault on a police officer."It's really unfortunate because, yeah, you know what? We all did dumb things as kids, but this is to another level and it's dangerous for the public," said Julie Darling with West Loop Community OrganizationDarling is hoping more is done to keep the reckless driving off the streets"I just hope the city is going to address it," she said.