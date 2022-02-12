fatal shooting

1 killed, 1 injured in drive-by Chicago shooting on South Side, police say

Police said they are searching for the gunman
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
1 killed, 1 injured in drive-by shooting on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have been searching for gunman who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon at West 48th Place and South Wells Street on the city's South Side.

SEE ALSO | Man charged in 2021 shooting death of beloved South Side dance coach, police say

Police said the woman was sitting in an SUV with another man when a car pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

The woman was struck in the torso and taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where she died.

The man was shot in the shoulder and is in good condition.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.
