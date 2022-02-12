1 killed, 1 injured in drive-by Chicago shooting on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have been searching for gunman who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman.The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon at West 48th Place and South Wells Street on the city's South Side.Police said the woman was sitting in an SUV with another man when a car pulled up and someone inside fired shots.The woman was struck in the torso and taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where she died.The man was shot in the shoulder and is in good condition.Police did not provide further information about the incident.