Driver cited after boy, 14, fatally struck by semi in Gage Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy who was killed after being hit by a semi in the Gage Park neighborhood has been identified and police said the driver has been cited.Investigators said they have video of the crash, but are asking the public for help piecing together what happened.The crash occurred around 4 p.m. at 51st Street and Western Avenue. Police said the driver, going west on 51st, made a right turn onto Western and hit Anthony Macedo as he was crossing the street. Police said the driver did not stop."We had some witnesses in the area that indicated that the trailer did head northbound on Western Avenue and let the officers know by calling 911," said Chicago Police Officer Jose Jara.Officers pulled the driver over a couple miles away and he was questioned by authorities. Macedo was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he later died.Police said the driver has since been released and was cited for failure to yield. The crash remains under investigation.