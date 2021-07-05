royal family

Duchess of Cambridge forced to self-isolate after COVID-19 contact

By Max Foster, CNN
LONDON -- The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told CNN on Monday.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," the spokesperson said.

The Duchess will not attend Monday's engagements, the spokesperson added. She was alerted on Friday afternoon and began isolating then.

A royal source told CNN that the Duchess took lateral flow tests before her engagements last week at the Euro 2020 soccer tournament and at Wimbledon, and both were negative. Catherine also followed the rules throughout Wimbledon on mask-wearing, the royal source added.

The source said the Duchess is tested for Covid-19 twice a week with lateral flow tests, in line with the royal household's testing system. Catherine has also been vaccinated twice, the source added.

The video in the player is from a previous report.
