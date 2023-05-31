DuPage County explores ending water contract with Chicago, building own lake pipeline

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage County is exploring ending its water contract with the city of Chicago and building its own pipeline to Lake Michigan.

The city and county are currently negotiating a new contract. The contract in force now has been in place for 40 years, and is set to end in March 2024.

If DuPage County does decide to end their contract, they'd need to build their own intake, pipes and treatment center to bring water from the lake to their pumping center.

A new system would be expensive, and could impact taxpayers in both Chicago and DuPage County.

DuPage County officials said they have mainly been negotiating for a lower rate.

Chicago recently signed a deal to sell water to south suburban Joliet.