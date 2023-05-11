DuSable Lake Shore Drive construction prompts lane closures both north and southbound this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you use DuSable Lake Shore Drive to get around Chicago, you should be aware of some overnight closures.

Starting Wednesday night, the northbound drive is reduced to one lane between Irving Park and Lawrence. Lanes reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Then starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, DuSable Lake Shore drive will be reduced to one lane going north between LaSalle and Lawrence. That reduction will last until 2 p.m. Friday.

Next week there will be southbound lane closures on Sunday and Monday.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence and Irving Park Road, and then all southbound lanes will be closed at 7 p.m. All lanes will reopen at approximately 6 a.m. Monday.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence and Irving Park, and then fully closed at 6 p.m. again. Lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Detours will be posted, CDOT said.