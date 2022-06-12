fundraiser

Tee It Up for the Troops in Geneva raises funds for veteran service organizations

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
West suburban golf event raises funds for veteran services

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tee It Up for the Troops is a non-profit organization founded in 2005 by the family and friends of a soldier serving in Iraq.

This year's event will be hosted at the beautiful Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva, Illinois. Through the passionate efforts of club management, a dedicated team of volunteers and what they expect to be a loyal group of local sponsors and golfers, they are very proud to start a "mighty tradition that will support our American heroes."

Since inception, more than 565 Tee It Up for the Troops fundraising events have been hosted in over 40 states across the USA. These events have allowed us to donate over $12,000,000 to more than 425 veteran service organizations that support active duty service members, veterans and their families from all branches and all conflicts.

You can register here.
