Body of missing East Chicago boater found, 2nd boater remains missing

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- The body of one of two boaters who from an East Chicago, Indiana, marina since July has been found.

The families of Curtis Herron and Dexter Sain, both 36, said they went to the marina on Tuesday, July 26, to get a boat Herron had recently purchased out of storage. They arrived in the morning, paid to have a crane put the boat in the water.

Their families said they quickly discovered the boat's navigation system was broken and that at some point during the day the boat's battery died. Relatives said they called for help Wednesday morning. A tow boat went out, but couldn't find them.

The Lake County, Indiana corner said Wednesday they identified a body found in the water as Sain. Herron is still missing.

The Coast Guard had been leading the search for the two men since their families reported them missing.