Woman charged with murder in East Garfield Park death of 1-year-old girl: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 1-year-old girl on the city's West Side, police said.

Police said 37-year-old Marisol Vazquez was responsible for the young girl's Dec. 20 death in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 500-block of North Springfield Avenue.

Vazquez was arrested on Thursday. She is charged with first-degree murder.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood