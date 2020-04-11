Cardinal Blase Cupich celebrates Easter 2020 Mass from Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral

Cardinal Blase Cupich will celebrate Mass at Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral from noon to 1 p.m. on ABC 7 Chicago, at abc7chicago.com and in the ABC 7 Chicago mobile application.
Church leaders ABC 7 Chicago spoke with said it's inevitable that this Sunday will be very different from previous Easter Sundays, but they said they believe parishioners will be pleasantly surprised with their virtual services and their creative ways to honor celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
While preaching from afar, they believe now more than ever is the time to stand firm in faith.