Community & Events

Cardinal Blase Cupich celebrates Easter 2020 Mass from Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Although this year's Easter celebrations will look much different than normal, ABC 7 Chicago is offering a way for worshipers to stay connected virtually.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will celebrate Mass at Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral from noon to 1 p.m. on ABC 7 Chicago, at abc7chicago.com and in the ABC 7 Chicago mobile application.

RELATED: Chicago pastors taking virtual church to the next level for Easter Sunday
EMBED More News Videos

One of the biggest religious holidays of the year will be a lot different for many people in the Chicago area.



Church leaders ABC 7 Chicago spoke with said it's inevitable that this Sunday will be very different from previous Easter Sundays, but they said they believe parishioners will be pleasantly surprised with their virtual services and their creative ways to honor celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

While preaching from afar, they believe now more than ever is the time to stand firm in faith.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoriver northblase cupichholidaycatholic churchcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoeaster
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News