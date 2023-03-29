Top Easter basket toys

There are some toys that are wowing The Toy Association for Easter this year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Easter is right around the corner and parents may be looking to fill up those Easter baskets.

Jennifer Lynch joined ABC7 to show off some of the toys that are wowing "The Toy Association."

Lynch's picks include:

NeeDoh Chicka DeeDoos & Mellow Marble Eggs, Schyllings

3+, $4.99 each

-These sensory toys are the perfect basket for Easter!

-Squish it, pull it, squeeze it, and smush it to your heart's content.

-A fidget toy that satisfies and soothes; Nee Doh is appropriate for anxious tendencies and helps promote focus, attention and centering.

-Available in 3 colors

Jurassic World CAPTIVZ Build N Battle 30th Anniversary Surprise Egg, ToyMonster

3+, $9.99

-Celebrate Jurassic Park's 30th Anniversary with these surprise eggs!

-Featuring three- super-sized species to collect from the original movie. Fans can dig through prehistoric sand, chip through amber sap gel, and ooze through Biosyn Labs slime to discovery what species they've unearthed

A Trip to the Park with Rosie and Ricky, ReadyLand Books

4+, $14.99

-A Trip to the Park with Rosie & Ricky adds a new level of play and technology to the ever-expanding Readyland line of books and products.

-Combine real books with innovative voice technology + Alexa!

-A Trip to the Park with Rosie & Ricky is a highly-engaging book, inviting kids to join Rosie and Ricky for a fun day exploring the park.

-Readers will unfold a new adventure on every page - play hide-and-seek, explore a giant hedge maze, build their own bandstand concert, play carnival games, make a snow cone and more. After a few visits to the park, readers can even choose their own path through the book.

Heap-O-Sheep, Fat Brain Toys

5+, $29.95

-Game of catapulting sheep to stick them to a hook-and-loop paddock

-Encourages fine motor skills, coordination, concentration

-Take turns launching your sheep to land them onto the field

-All sheep have hook-and-loop fabric - They stick together easily from almost any angle

-First to get all of their sheep to stick to either the paddock or the other sheep in the paddock wins

Oggs and Erggs Character Packs, Squaregles

4+, $34.99 each

-Introducing the fun, new Oggs and Erggs Character packs that pack a lot of personality and fun into each set- perfect for the easter basket. The entire Oggs crew is eager to help kids get creative through play, with four expressive figures that have removable heads that become fun rolling marbles.

-Want to add a little drama to your build? Introducing the Erggs! They're not entirely bad...just a little misunderstood! Erggs tend to create a little mess, and love to tease the Oggs with their silly mischievous expressions.

-Each set is compatible with the larger magnetic builds from Squaregles or can be played with on their own!

PYXEL A Coder's Best Friend, Educational Insights

8+, $124.99

-PYXEL A Coder's Best Friend by Educational Insights is a hands-on coding pet that helps kids 8 and up learn to code, unleashing their STEM confidence no matter where they are on their coding journey.

-Unbox PYXEL and immediately start coding the newest, smartest breed of pets to perform different tricks, sounds and emotions with two of the most important coding languages: Blockly and Python - the same Space X uses!

-This coding companion for kids turns passive screen time into endless active playtime

-PYXEL supports and encourages your child's independent play, creativity and 21st-century skills during each playtime.