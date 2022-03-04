chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man injured, dog killed on North Side, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man injured, dog killed in North Side shooting, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was injured and his dog was killed in an Edgewater shooting Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The 35-year-old man was outside with his dog in the 5200 block of North Winthrop Avenue 4:54 a.m. when an unknown offender approached them on foot and opened fire, police said.

The man was shot in the right calf and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition, police said. The dog was also struck and was pronounced on scene.

The offender fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

No one was in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating, police said.
