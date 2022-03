CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police offers were wounded in a shooting on the West Side Friday morning, police spokesman Tom Ahern said.The officers were transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in unknown condition, he said.The officers were working in the 11th Police District, Ahern said.A heavy police presense was repored at Harrison Street and Independence Boulevard, with investigators focused on a squad car parked outside a restaurant.Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.