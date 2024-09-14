WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man, woman shot during Edgewater street celebration, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 14, 2024 10:26AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot during a street celebration on the city's North Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Edgewater neighborhood's 5200-block of North Winthrop Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

A 44-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were standing on the street, celebrating, when someone fired shots, police said.

The man, who suffered three gunshot wounds to his leg, and the woman, shot in her lower back, were transported to Swedish Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

