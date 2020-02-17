magic of storytelling

Leading With Literacy: Pastor hosts Chicago kids reading group

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have you posted your "shelfie" yet? A brand new book will be donated to a child if you take a minute to post a picture of yourself with your favorite book.

Disney's Magic of Storytelling campaign is still going strong with some 75 million books already donated to First Book.

A Chicago area pastor is making it his mission to help his community to develop a love for literacy. Pastor Michael Neal, the founder of Leading With Literacy, stopped by ABC7 to speak about his organization.

Pastor Neal group meets on Saturday mornings at the Timothy Community Corporation. It's for kids ages 12 through 17. There are free book giveaways and refreshments.

Disney's Magic of Storytelling campaign lasts through March 31. If you don't have a social media account but want to help, read more here.
