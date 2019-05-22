Education

Chicago Board of Education members resign; Lightfoot to announce new board

Members of the Chicago Board of Education announced Wednesday they'll step down, opening the door for Mayor Light foot to overhaul the board.

Lightfoot made the announcement after doing a tour of various departments at City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

During her campaign, Lightfoot talked about bringing in bold reforms to city government, and has been a supporter of an elected school board.

Lightfoot fired School Board President Frank Clark and six other members of the Chicago Board of Education on just her second full day in office.

"The entire board, this was their last meeting today. We'll be announcing shortly a new board," Lightfoot said.

The resignation of the current board members will be effective on June 1, Lightfoot's team announced in a statement. Lightfoot's team also said the Mayor is expected to announce new board members soon, as she continues to work toward the goal of bringing in an elected school board.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationlori lightfoot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot by CPD near University of Chicago ID'd
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring high winds, hail, tornadoes
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital
Arrest made in carjacking of Whitney Young HS teacher
Man killed in hit-and-run near Chicago State
Metra Rock Island trains halted in Tinley Park
Wanted suspect won't surrender until Facebook post gets 15K likes
Show More
1 killed in Harvey hit-and-run crash
Sex act at high school streamed online against student's will
How to send a piece of yourself to Mars on NASA's next rover
Lear, Kimmel on staying true to 'All in the Family,' 'The Jeffersons'
Sex drought? Experts say Americans get frisky less often now
More TOP STORIES News