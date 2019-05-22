Chicago Board of Education members resign; Lightfoot to announce new board

Members of the Chicago Board of Education announced Wednesday they'll step down, opening the door for Mayor Light foot to overhaul the board.Lightfoot made the announcement after doing a tour of various departments at City Hall Wednesday afternoon.During her campaign, Lightfoot talked about bringing in bold reforms to city government, and has been a supporter of an elected school board.Lightfoot fired School Board President Frank Clark and six other members of the Chicago Board of Education on just her second full day in office."The entire board, this was their last meeting today. We'll be announcing shortly a new board," Lightfoot said.The resignation of the current board members will be effective on June 1, Lightfoot's team announced in a statement. Lightfoot's team also said the Mayor is expected to announce new board members soon, as she continues to work toward the goal of bringing in an elected school board.