EDUCATION

Burr Oak Elementary students given bikes, most for the first time ever

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 100 students at Burr Oak Elementary School arrived Friday morning thinking it would be just another day, until they walked inside and saw some special gifts, just for them.

Alexis McAdams
CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Nearly 100 students at Burr Oak Elementary School arrived Friday morning thinking it would be just another day, until they walked inside and saw some special gifts, just for them.

Cheers and excitement filled the school in south suburban Calumet Park, as 97 first-graders were surprised with a brand new set of wheels.


For many students, these were their very first bikes!

"They gave me a bike and I'm going to say, that's so nice of them," said Imani Hall, a Burr Oak student. "I never got a bike in my life."

This was all thanks to the Can'd Aid Foundation, a nonprofit that works to make a difference in children's lives. The group partnered with local businesses to make this possible.

"Folks from Windy City Distributors, CANarchy and Binny's Beverage Depot raised money by donating a dollar per case of CANarchy beer sold," said Alyssa Lile, of the Can'd Aid Foundation.

The bike donation is part of the group's Treads and Trails initiative, which is focused on keeping kids healthy in underserved communities. Kathy Fornek, a teacher at Burr Oak, said the unexpected gifts were just what students needed.

"This is special for them, that they each get their own bike," Fornek said. "They are all labeled with their names on it and they are all getting fitted with helmets."



Can'd Aid has donated more than 2,000 bikes to elementary students across the nation - and counting. This is the biggest bike giveaway they have had so far, and these kids will not forget it.

"I want to say thank you and you're very nice," Imani said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchildren's healthstudentsbikesdonationsfree stuffcharitynonprofitCalumet Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Geneva teacher strike continues for fourth day
Ousted CPS principal speaks out about dismissal
Day 2 for historic charter schools strike as Acero teachers return to picket lines
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
More Education
Top Stories
Search for gunman continues after Loop subway shooting
Former Cub Luis Valbuena killed in car crash
Man found guilty in shooting that killed 311 operator outside Bronzeville Starbucks
Salesman found dead in model home; 18-year-old charged
VIDEO: Rat crawls through vending machine at Fla. high school
Parents charged in 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death
Husband of teacher who cut student's hair says he's shocked, confused
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant killed by friendly fire
Show More
Stepdad allegedly kicked by 11-year-old boy in NYC dies
Woman dies from brain-eating amoeba after using neti pot
Dog lost by groomer found injured in a ditch
Marlboro owner Altria invests $1.8B in cannabis company Cronos
More News