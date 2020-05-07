Teacher Appreciation Week: Chicago principal surprises all 62 of his teachers at their homes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago principal surprised his teachers one by one on Wednesday to show his appreciation for them.With a handwritten card and a bottle of sparkling juice, Eron Powell gave his teachers at Perspectives High School Technology Leadership Academy something many people don't see or feel nowadays: appreciation."This was an idea that we could see them at a social safe distance as well as bring a little bit of cheer and say, hey, we love you, we miss you, appreciate what you do for our students," Powell said.With the help of his two assistant principals, Powell, who was born and bred in the city's Englewood neighborhood, visited the homes of all 62 of his teachers -some whom live as far away as northwest Indiana.Teacher Jessica Covington said she was blown away by the act of kindness, which is rooted in the school's belief system about character, giving back and paying it forward."It was amazing, i just felt so special," Covington said. "It really brightened up my day. It started off my week really good and it made me feel like I was really appreciated."The gesture came during Teacher Appreciation Week, as students and staff at the South Side charter school remain on remote learning since Illinois' stay-at-home order went into effect in March.During this week, students have expressed their own appreciation for their teachers through cards and videos.The principal said he still has a few other surprises for his teachers. Meanwhile, he'll be working out the final details of how to graduate their seniors here as everyone at the school looks forward to getting back to normal.