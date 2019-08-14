Chicago-area students can ride CTA for free on first day of school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-area elementary and high school students can ride city buses and trains for free on the first day of school, thanks to the "First Day, Free Rides" program.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Transit Authority have teamed up with Under Armour to offer free CTA bus and train rides to local students and their accompanying adults on September 3, the first day of the Chicago Public Schools' school year.
"The 'First Day, Free Rides' program helps ensure students attend the first day of school and start the year on the right foot, which is critically important to their success throughout the year," Lightfoot said.
The program has provided more than 1 million free rides to Chicago-area students since it began in 2011.
Students also have access to discounted fares on school days for the entire academic year.
Between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., students can take advantage of discounted fares of 75 cents.
Outside of school hours, elementary students, ages 7-11, are eligible for a $1.10 reduced face for a bus ride and $1.25 for a train ride. Students age 12 and older have to pay the full fare of $2.25 on buses and $2.50 on trains.
For more information on the CTA's Student Reduced Fare, visit the transportation agency's website: http://www.transitchicago.com/students/.
