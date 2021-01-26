chicago public schools

CPS tells parents to keep kids home after CTU urges members to work remotely, threatens strike

CPS tells parents to keep kids home Wednesday after CTU instructs members to work remotely
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools told parents of pre-K and cluster students to keep their kids at home Wednesday after the Chicago Teachers Union urged members to work remotely.

"Short of some late-breaking change," all CTU members will begin working remotely on Wednesday according to the Chicago Teachers Union.

If CPS retaliates against members for exercising their right to a safe workplace, "all CTU members will stop working on Thursday and set up picket lines at their schools," the CTU said.

CPS said in letter to families that with CTU instructing teachers to stay home, they "have no choice but to ask parents to keep your children home tomorrow."

In a Tuesday evening press conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said no agreement between CPS and CTU has been reached yet over return to in person learning. She said the city and school district will remain at the bargaining table. She also said they have not changed their plans for in-person learning to resume for kindergarten through 8th grade students on Monday, Feb. 1.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lightfoot gave an update on the Chicago Public School plan to return to in person learning, as the Chicago Teachers Union threatened to strike over workplace safety.



CTU said Tuesday it needs to have access to vaccines in order to return to in-person learning.

Kindergarten through 8th grade teachers were supposed to return to Chicago Public school buildings on Monday. That's been delayed until at least Wednesday as negotiations continue.

EMBED More News Videos

CPS CEO Janice Jackson gives an update on how schools are handling COVID-19 safety, and ongoing negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union.



The Chicago Teachers Union members voted Sunday to authorize all rank-and-file educators in Chicago Public Schools to conduct remote work only.

EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Teachers Union voted in favor of remote learning and plans to delay Feb. 1 reopening.



So when will the more than 70,000 affected students return?

"That is the $64,000 question for today, said CPS CEO Janice Jackson. "We need our teachers in order to run a school."

Jackson acknowledged that reality in a Zoom call with a group of South Side parents Tuesday morning. The union pushed back, among other things, on the district's plan to not begin vaccinating teachers until mid-February

"Evanston and Skokie have already vaccinated their educators. The L.A. superintendent said the entire school staff must be vaccinated before returning to school," said CPS teacher Linda Perales. "Why can't CPS and Lori Lightfoot do the same? Their reopening plan should match their vaccination plan."

Reporters asking about the delay in plans to vaccinate teachers did acknowledge that districts in Skokie and Evanston are vastly smaller than the Chicago Public Schools district, which is the third largest district in the nation. Jackson said in the Tuesday evening press conference that when the district receives their vaccine doses from the federal government, it will prioritize teachers in schools located in areas with higher community spread.

Special Education classroom assistants (SECA), among the first to return to the classroom, also added their voice to the issue.

"We would like the opportunity to be vaccinated before returning to school," said SECA Anthony Gonzalez. "And children above the age of 16. 16 and above, they should be vaccinated before returning to school."

Fewer than 20% of CPS students have chosen to return to in-person learning so far. Tuesday, a group of CPS parents who are also healthcare workers released an op ed in support of a return to the classroom, stating it's not necessary to wait for vaccines to come.

If school reopening is approached collaboratively, with all stakeholders--including parents--at the table, schools can be opened safely. As a city, we must prioritize our youth and invest in their future. During this challenging time, getting children back in the classroom is the number one way to show this commitment.
If no agreement is reached, CTU has already voted to remain virtual. At that point it would be up to the CPS whether to further delay a physical return to school buildings.

Some CPS parents and students both continue to push for a return to the classroom. A group, small in numbers but saying they represent a majority of CPS students mostly from African American and Latinx populations, gathered Monday to ask students to go back to class.

EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Teachers Union overwhelmingly voted to keep teachers out of schools as COVID-19 continues, but some CPS parents said their kids need to get back into class.



Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she believes the two sides are making progress on an agreement for teachers to return. CPS teachers are all eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, but they are not scheduled to begin getting it until February.

The roughly 355,000-student district, which turned to full-time online instruction last March because of the pandemic, has gradually welcomed students back. Thousands of pre-kindergarten and special education resumed in-person learning earlier this month and teachers who didn't return to their classrooms were punished.
